This analyst recommends buy on Sun Pharma and sell on Gujarat Gas

Shilpa Rout, a stock market expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights for today's trade, focusing on two key recommendations: Sun Pharma and Gujarat Gas.

Rout's recommendations are based on a strategic combination of a buy and a sell suggestion. She begins with her positive outlook on the pharmaceutical sector, which has emerged as a safe haven amidst uncertain market conditions.

Sun Pharma , a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, catches her attention due to its robust performance. With a significant support level at Rs 1,100, Rout suggests buying the stock on declines until this mark.

She sets ambitious targets in the range of Rs 1,230 to Rs 1,214, underlining the potential for substantial gains. Notably, Sun Pharma shares have displayed impressive growth, registering a gain of over 6 percent in the past month.

However, Rout doesn't just focus on buy recommendations. She also offers a conditional sell suggestion in the form of Gujarat Gas, a significant player in the energy sector.

Emphasising the importance of Rs 450 as a pivotal support level, she highlights the potential for a sharp decline if the stock breaches the Rs 450-448 range. Should this breach occur, she anticipates swift movement towards the Rs 400-390 zone.

This conditional sell recommendation is one that traders should keep a close eye on. It's worth noting that Gujarat Gas has maintained a relatively stable position over the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.