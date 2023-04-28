Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Ashok Leyland. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 140.50 for an upside target of Rs 148. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

buy call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss of Rs 350 for an upside target Rs 367. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month. He recommends acall on(BPCL) with a stop loss of Rs 350 for an upside target Rs 367. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is another buy recommendations from Thakkar. He suggests a stop loss of Rs 1,890 for a target of Rs 1,950. Shares have gained more than 12 percent over the last month.

Lastly, he recommends a buy on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance with a stop loss of Rs 843 and a target of Rs 885. The stock has gained more than 17 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,310 and a target of Rs 1,450-1,460. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. The stock has been forming some continuous formation on daily basis. He believes the stock can move to Rs 1,260 or Rs 1,280. The stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,200. The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia also has a buy call on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance with a stop loss of Rs 840 and a price target of Rs 880-900 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,300 and for an upside target of Rs 1,385. Shares are up more than 31 percent over the last month.

And from IT pack, Taparia recommends a buy on Persistent Systems. He advises a stop loss of Rs 4,440 and a target of Rs 4,720. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.