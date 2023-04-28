2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Ashok Leyland. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 140.50 for an upside target of Rs 148. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss of Rs 350 for an upside target Rs 367. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.