This analyst explains why she recommends buy calls on TVS Motor and JK Cement

Market tech analyst, Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivative, Prabhudas Lilladher has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivative at Prabhudas Lilladher, recently provided insights on potential trading opportunities in the market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she discussed her analysis on two stocks, TVS Motor and JK Cement.

According to Rout, TVS Motor is currently trading around Rs 1,280, and there is a high likelihood that it will test the Rs 1,345-1,350 range in the upcoming June series. Given this bullish outlook, she suggested investors consider going long on the stock.

To manage risk, she recommended setting a stop loss at Rs 1,260. Additionally, she indicated that potential targets for the stock could range between Rs 1,330 and Rs 1,345. The stock was up more than 15 percent over the past month.

Rout's second buy call was on JK Cement, a company that has shown consistent support at the Rs 2,900 level. She believes that in the June series, the stock has the potential to reach a target range of Rs 3,100 to Rs 3,130.

To protect against potential downside, she advised investors to set a stop loss at Rs 2,900. The stock has remained flat for the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.