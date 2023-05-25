This analyst explains why she recommends buy calls on TVS Motor and JK Cement

Market tech analyst, Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivative, Prabhudas Lilladher has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivative at Prabhudas Lilladher, recently provided insights on potential trading opportunities in the market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she discussed her analysis on two stocks, TVS Motor and JK Cement.

According to Rout, TVS Motor is currently trading around Rs 1,280, and there is a high likelihood that it will test the Rs 1,345-1,350 range in the upcoming June series. Given this bullish outlook, she suggested investors consider going long on the stock.