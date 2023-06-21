This analyst explains why he recommends buying Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and Max Financial

Sameet Chavan's analysis provides valuable insights for investors seeking potential opportunities in the stock market.

In the dynamic world of stock markets, there are always opportunities for investors to identify potential winners. Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, has shared his insights on three stocks that have shown promising signs of growth.

He has expressed his bullish stance on Sun Pharma and Lupin in the pharmaceutical sector. While Lupin had been a steady mover, it has now begun to exhibit momentum. In recent trading sessions, Lupin experienced a massive surge in both volume activity and price action. These indicators strongly suggest that the stock is poised to reach levels between Rs 950-980. Chavan recommended holding onto Lupin, but also advised potential buyers to await a decline for fresh entries, considering the risk-reward factor. Around Rs 850-860 could present an opportune level for re-entry.

Notably, Lupin has gained over 13 percent in the past month, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

LIC Housing Finance, which had been a laggard in recent times, has shown signs of improvement in the last two-three trading sessions. Chavan pointed out that the stock has confirmed a bullish breakout, accompanied by significant volume activity. This development indicates a positive outlook for LIC Housing Finance , with the next level to watch out for being Rs 425. Investors are advised to consider buying at current levels, setting a stop loss around Rs 392.

Over the past month, LIC Housing Finance has recorded a notable growth of more than 8 percent, further supporting the potential upside.

Max Financial has emerged as another stock displaying favorable traction in the market. In the last three days, the stock has witnessed a considerable rise in trading volumes, suggesting growing investor interest. Chavan expects this upward trend to continue, with the stock potentially reaching levels around Rs 780-785. As a trader, he recommended maintaining a stop loss around Rs 720.

Max Financial has demonstrated a strong performance, recording a gain of over 9 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.