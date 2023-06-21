This analyst explains why he recommends buying Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and Max Financial

2 Min(s) Read
Sameet Chavan's analysis provides valuable insights for investors seeking potential opportunities in the stock market.
In the dynamic world of stock markets, there are always opportunities for investors to identify potential winners. Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, has shared his insights on three stocks that have shown promising signs of growth.
Live Tv
Loading...
He has expressed his bullish stance on Sun Pharma and Lupin in the pharmaceutical sector. While Lupin had been a steady mover, it has now begun to exhibit momentum. In recent trading sessions, Lupin experienced a massive surge in both volume activity and price action. These indicators strongly suggest that the stock is poised to reach levels between Rs 950-980. Chavan recommended holding onto Lupin, but also advised potential buyers to await a decline for fresh entries, considering the risk-reward factor. Around Rs 850-860 could present an opportune level for re-entry.