This analyst explains why he recommends buying IRCTC and Aarti Industries

In the world of investments, informed decisions are paramount. Hemen Kapadia's analysis sheds light on two stocks that have exhibited promising performances: IRCTC and Aarti Industries. IRCTC's stock has shown a steady upward trend, making it an attractive buy for investors. Similarly, Aarti Industries' potential reversal on the charts presents a compelling opportunity to capitalize on positive market sentiment.

Technical analyst Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities shared valuable recommendations on two notable stocks, IRCTC and Aarti Industries.

According to Kapadia, IRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, shows great potential for investors. At its current price of Rs 665, the stock is poised for further gains, with a modest target of Rs 705. This represents a potential upside of approximately 6 percent. Over the past month, IRCTC has already experienced a commendable 6 percent increase, indicating positive momentum.

To protect against potential downside risks, Kapadia suggested implementing a stop loss strategy at Rs 635.

Moving on to Aarti Industries , Kapadia highlighted an intriguing opportunity. The company's stock is on the verge of a significant upward bar reversal on the weekly charts, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Furthermore, oscillators are positive on both a daily and weekly basis, further strengthening the bullish case.

Kapadia recommended taking advantage of this potential reversal by initiating a buy position at Rs 523. He sets a target of Rs 553, allowing investors to potentially capitalize on a gain of around 6 percent.

Over the past month, Aarti Industries has already demonstrated a commendable 3 percent increase, reinforcing the positive momentum.

To protect against downside risks, Kapadia advises implementing a stop loss strategy at Rs 508. This ensures that potential losses are limited, enabling investors to navigate volatile market conditions with more confidence.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.