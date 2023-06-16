This analyst explains why he recommends buying IRCTC and Aarti Industries

CNBC TV18
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Mangalam Maloo  Jun 16, 2023 2:10:57 PM IST (Updated)

In the world of investments, informed decisions are paramount. Hemen Kapadia's analysis sheds light on two stocks that have exhibited promising performances: IRCTC and Aarti Industries. IRCTC's stock has shown a steady upward trend, making it an attractive buy for investors. Similarly, Aarti Industries' potential reversal on the charts presents a compelling opportunity to capitalize on positive market sentiment.

Technical analyst Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities shared valuable recommendations on two notable stocks, IRCTC and Aarti Industries.

According to Kapadia, IRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, shows great potential for investors. At its current price of Rs 665, the stock is poised for further gains, with a modest target of Rs 705. This represents a potential upside of approximately 6 percent. Over the past month, IRCTC has already experienced a commendable 6 percent increase, indicating positive momentum.
