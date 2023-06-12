This analyst explains why he recommends buying Gokaldas Exports and Coforge

Ruchit Jain's recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge provide investors with potentially lucrative opportunities in the market. While Gokaldas Exports exhibits a breakout with high volumes, Coforge benefits from the overall outperformance in the IT sector. These stock picks, backed by Jain's analysis, offer investors a chance to capitalize on the upward momentum observed in these companies.
Technical analyst Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, recently shared his insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. With his expertise in the market, Jain provided buy recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge, highlighting the potential for these stocks to yield profitable returns.
Jain emphasized the breakout witnessed by Gokaldas Exports, accompanied by significantly high trading volumes compared to its usual daily basis. This development indicates a potential upward movement in the stock's value. In the short-term, Jain expects Gokaldas Exports to reach levels of Rs 540 on the higher side, making it an attractive option for investors. He suggests taking a long position on the stock at its current levels, setting a stop loss below Rs 440. The potential target range for this trade lies around Rs 540-550.
It is worth noting that Gokaldas Exports has gained over 25 percent in value over the past month, further supporting the buy recommendation.
Moving on to the second pick, Jain recommends buying shares of Coforge. He points out the outperformance seen in the IT sector during the recent trading sessions, with the Nifty IT index expected to experience further pullback moves in the near future. Jain anticipates particular IT stocks to exhibit strong performance, and among them, Coforge stands out as a potential candidate. To capitalize on this opportunity, he suggests purchasing Coforge shares with a stop loss below Rs 4,380. The target price for this trade is Rs 4,600, and the timeframe for achieving this target is within the next few days.
Coforge has already shown a remarkable gain of more than 10 percent in the last month, indicating a positive trend for the stock.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
