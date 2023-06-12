This analyst explains why he recommends buying Gokaldas Exports and Coforge

By Sonia Shenoy

Ruchit Jain's recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge provide investors with potentially lucrative opportunities in the market. While Gokaldas Exports exhibits a breakout with high volumes, Coforge benefits from the overall outperformance in the IT sector. These stock picks, backed by Jain's analysis, offer investors a chance to capitalize on the upward momentum observed in these companies.