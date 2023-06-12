This analyst explains why he recommends buying Gokaldas Exports and Coforge

By Sonia Shenoy

Ruchit Jain's recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge provide investors with potentially lucrative opportunities in the market. While Gokaldas Exports exhibits a breakout with high volumes, Coforge benefits from the overall outperformance in the IT sector. These stock picks, backed by Jain's analysis, offer investors a chance to capitalize on the upward momentum observed in these companies.

Technical analyst Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, recently shared his insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. With his expertise in the market, Jain provided buy recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge, highlighting the potential for these stocks to yield profitable returns. Live Tv Loading...

Jain emphasized the breakout witnessed by Gokaldas Exports , accompanied by significantly high trading volumes compared to its usual daily basis. This development indicates a potential upward movement in the stock's value. In the short-term, Jain expects Gokaldas Exports to reach levels of Rs 540 on the higher side, making it an attractive option for investors. He suggests taking a long position on the stock at its current levels, setting a stop loss below Rs 440. The potential target range for this trade lies around Rs 540-550.