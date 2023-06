This analyst explains why he recommends buying Gokaldas Exports and Coforge

Ruchit Jain's recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge provide investors with potentially lucrative opportunities in the market. While Gokaldas Exports exhibits a breakout with high volumes, Coforge benefits from the overall outperformance in the IT sector. These stock picks, backed by Jain's analysis, offer investors a chance to capitalize on the upward momentum observed in these companies.

Technical analyst Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, recently shared his insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. With his expertise in the market, Jain provided buy recommendations on Gokaldas Exports and Coforge, highlighting the potential for these stocks to yield profitable returns.

