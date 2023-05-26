This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food and Bajaj Auto

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IDFC Ltd. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 92 for an upside target of Rs 100. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 477 for an upside target Rs 505. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.

Bajaj Auto is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,750 and a stop loss of Rs 4,600. The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

The solitary sell call is on Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 279 for a downside target of Rs 260. Shares have declined more than 8 percent over the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in DLF. He is expecting this stock to move towards Rs 530-600 in the long run but in the near-term Rs 500 is not ruled out. So he advises to buy this stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 465. Shares have gained more than 14 percent over the last month.

Tata Motors is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. The stock is into corrective mode but the next level to watch out for would be Rs 550. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 495. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.