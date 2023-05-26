This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food and Bajaj Auto

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IDFC Ltd. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 92 for an upside target of Rs 100. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 477 for an upside target Rs 505. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.