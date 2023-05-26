English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food and Bajaj Auto

    This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food and Bajaj Auto

    This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food and Bajaj Auto
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 26, 2023 9:19:47 AM IST (Published)

    Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

    Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    From Mitessh Thakkar
    Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IDFC Ltd. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 92 for an upside target of Rs 100. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the last month.
    He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 477 for an upside target Rs 505. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X