This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Grasim, Ashok Leyland and PI Industries

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Grasim. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,700. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

short is on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 362. Shares of BPCL are down more than 2 percent over the last month. Sukhani's only intradayis on. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 362. Shares of BPCL are down more than 2 percent over the last month.

Ashok Leyland is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 146. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on PI Industries. He advises a stop loss of Rs 7,160. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan's first buy call of the day is on Infosys. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 for upside targets of Rs 1,350-1,360. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on PVR Inox with a stop loss of Rs 1,380 for an upside target Rs 1,500. The stock is down more than 1 percent over the last month.