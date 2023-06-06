CNBC TV18
This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Grasim, Ashok Leyland and PI Industries

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  Jun 6, 2023 9:17:45 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Grasim. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,700. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 362. Shares of BPCL are down more than 2 percent over the last month.
