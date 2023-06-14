This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on GNFC and PI Industries

As the market continues to evolve, it is crucial for investors to stay updated with the latest trends and developments. Aditya Agarwala's insights provide a valuable starting point for those interested in exploring investment opportunities in the fertilizer and chemical sectors.

Technical analyst, Aditya Agarwala from Invest4edu, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, shared insights into the current trends in the fertiliser and chemical sectors. Agarwala highlighted two specific stocks that have been garnering attention in the market: GNFC and PI Industries. Both companies have shown promising performance and potential for investors.

Starting with the fertiliser sector, GNFC has been particularly noteworthy in recent trading sessions. Agarwala stated that the stock appears strong on charts, creating an opportune moment for investors to consider initiating fresh long positions at the current levels. He anticipates a target of Rs 630 on the upside, accompanied by a stop loss of Rs 580 on the downside.

Despite a decline of over 6 percent in the past month, GNFC 's current trajectory suggests the possibility of a reversal in fortunes.

Shifting the focus to the chemical sector, Agarwala commended PI Industries for its exceptional performance. The stock has consistently been achieving higher highs and higher lows, demonstrating an upward trend accompanied by recent consolidation.

Agarwala believes PI Industries is poised to reach levels of Rs 3,900-4,000 on the upside. Investors interested in this stock are advised to set a stop loss at Rs 3,750.

Notably, PI Industries has witnessed a gain of more than 13 percent in the last month, further solidifying its potential as an attractive investment option.

The fertiliser and chemical sectors have been showcasing significant opportunities for investors seeking exposure to these industries. GNFC and PI Industries, in particular, have demonstrated positive trends and strong potential for growth.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.