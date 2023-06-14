CNBC TV18
This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on GNFC and PI Industries
By Mangalam Maloo  Jun 14, 2023 1:16:05 PM IST (Updated)

As the market continues to evolve, it is crucial for investors to stay updated with the latest trends and developments. Aditya Agarwala's insights provide a valuable starting point for those interested in exploring investment opportunities in the fertilizer and chemical sectors.

Technical analyst, Aditya Agarwala from Invest4edu, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, shared insights into the current trends in the fertiliser and chemical sectors. Agarwala highlighted two specific stocks that have been garnering attention in the market: GNFC and PI Industries. Both companies have shown promising performance and potential for investors.

Starting with the fertiliser sector, GNFC has been particularly noteworthy in recent trading sessions. Agarwala stated that the stock appears strong on charts, creating an opportune moment for investors to consider initiating fresh long positions at the current levels. He anticipates a target of Rs 630 on the upside, accompanied by a stop loss of Rs 580 on the downside.
