This analyst explains why he recommends buying Cipla, Godrej Properties and selling Voltas, Bosch

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Cipla. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,004 for an upside target of Rs 1,055. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,512 for an upside target Rs 1,590. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 777 for a downside target of Rs 730. Shares have declined more than 8 percent over the last month.

Bosch is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 18,000 and a stop loss of Rs 18,875. The stock has gained more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Info Edge. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,340 and targets of Rs 4,600-4,650. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Jindal Steel and Power is another buy call from Chouhan. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 555 with targets of Rs 600-620. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss of Rs 1,375 and a price target of Rs 1,410 on the upside. The stock was up more than 5 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 955 and for an upside target of Rs 1,010. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.