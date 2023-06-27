This analyst explains why he recommends buying Cipla, Godrej Properties and selling Voltas, Bosch

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Live TV

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Cipla. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,004 for an upside target of Rs 1,055. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,512 for an upside target Rs 1,590. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.