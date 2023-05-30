This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IRCTC, Tata Power and Hindustan Copper

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IRCTC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 633 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares have gained around 3 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 214 for an upside target Rs 226. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.
Hindustan Copper is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 115 and a stop loss of Rs 106. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
Bosch is his solitary sell call with a stop loss of Rs 18,600 for a downside target of Rs 17,700. Shares have declined more than 7 percent over the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Forge. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 765. Shares have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Siemens. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 3,550. Shares have remained flat over the last month.
India Cements is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 187. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Titan. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,745. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) with a stop loss of Rs 280 and a price target of Rs 300 on the upside. The stock was up more than 7 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 635 and for an upside target of Rs 680.
Lastly, he recommends a buy on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 242 and a target of Rs 260. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.
