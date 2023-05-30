English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IRCTC, Tata Power and Hindustan Copper

    This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IRCTC, Tata Power and Hindustan Copper

    This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IRCTC, Tata Power and Hindustan Copper
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 30, 2023 9:18:20 AM IST (Published)

    Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

    Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    From Mitessh Thakkar
    Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IRCTC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 633 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares have gained around 3 percent in the last month.
    He recommends a buy call on Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 214 for an upside target Rs 226. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X