This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on IRCTC, Tata Power and Hindustan Copper

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IRCTC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 633 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares have gained around 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 214 for an upside target Rs 226. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.