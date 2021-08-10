Thirumalai Chem, IG Petrochem shares jump after govt imposes anti-dumping duty on phthalic anhydride

Thirumalai Chemicals and IG Petrochemicals stocks were buzzing in trade a day after the government imposed an anti-dumping duty on phthalic anhydride (PA), a speciality chemical. The duty ranges from $40-$135 per million tonnes (MT).

Phthalic anhydride is a chemical intermediate that is used in the plastic industry. While PA domestic industry is driven by robust end markets of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), resins, and pigments, the move is likely to boost Thirumalai Chemicals and IG Petrochemicals, the market leaders in the space.

At 10 am, Thirumalai traded 3.77 percent higher at Rs 206.25 apiece on BSE, and IGPL was up 2.24 percent at Rs 637.20 apiece. The two stocks were outperforming Sensex, which was up 0.49 percent.

IG Petrochemicals rose 2208 percent to Rs 51.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Sales rose over 170 percent to Rs 387.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 142 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020.

Thirumalai Chemicals, on the other hand, reported over 250 percent growth in total revenues in Q1 FY22 to Rs 397.10 crore. On a sequential basis, its revenues are up 2.67 percent compared to Rs 386.76 crore revenues reported a year ago. Its net profit rose to Rs 65.11 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.