Angel Broking's IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday with the price band fixed at Rs 305-306 per equity share. The initial public offer (IPO) of Angel Broking, one of the largest retail broking houses in India, will close on September 24. The Rs 600 crore-IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating to Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors.

The company is going to use fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. It would be the eighth IPO of 2020 to hit Dalal Street and is the first broking company to come out with IPO plans in the last ten years.

The investors can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 shares thereafter. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.

Incorporated on August 8, 1996, Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against share and distribution of financial products to its clients. It is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE as of 30 June 2020.

As per Crisil Research, Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India, in terms of active clients on NSE as of June 30, 2020. The company has enhanced its client base by 36.8 percent CAGR from 10.6 lakh in FY18 to 21.5 lakh as of June 30, 2020. In Q1FY21, the company witnessed an average monthly client addition of 1.15 lakh clients, over a monthly average of 46,676 clients in FY20, representing a growth of 147.6 percent.

Brokerage houses are recommending subscribing to the public offer on the back of incremental growth in market share, rising customer base, and increased retail participation in capital markets amid pandemic.

Here's what various brokerages said about the IPO:

Samco Securities

As per the brokerage, Angel Broking has an ability to use technology to cut down on costs which gives it an edge against traditional brokers. It added that the broking firm has witnessed consistent growth in customer base helping it command a market share of 6.3 percent, making it the fourth largest broker in terms of active clients.

“The pandemic has been a boon for the broking business as the number of retail investors has increased substantially. However, Angel Broking is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.6 times which is slightly higher than expected. We recommend market participants to subscribe to this IPO for listing gains only,” it noted.

Choice Broking

The brokerage believes Angel Broking has assessed the technological development trend in the earlier stage and hence made advanced progress in digital platforms being one of the early movers in the industry. It added that with apps like Angel Broking Mobile, Angel BEE, SpeedPro and NXT, the firm has planned to leverage the growth opportunity in India’s under-penetrated brokerage industry. It has a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the issue.

Dealmoney

As per the brokerage, the company's primary focus is to profitably grow retail broking, margin funding and distribution businesses through online and digital platforms. The issue is fairly priced compared to its peers, thus we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for a long term perspective, it added.

KR Choksey

The brokerage said that the company will continue to update products and services as per industry requirements to be competitive in the industry while pursuing to deliver high ROEs for the company (over 14 percent since FY18). Additionally, it has paid dividends to its shareholders for the last 3 years sustaining more than 20 percent of the dividend payout ratio. Thus, "IPO valuation of ~25x FY20 annualised EPS," KR Choksey recommends 'Subscribe' to the issue with a long term positive view.

Anand Rathi

According to the brokerage, Angel Broking IPO is fairly priced at the current price band considering its financial performance and growth prospects. It has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.