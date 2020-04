Most stocks on Indian indices have ended FY20 deep in the red, due to the Coronavirus-led market rout that wiped off investors wealth of over Rs 40 lakh crore. However, the BSE500 index has 2 multibaggers that have defied the selloff and more than doubled investor wealth in FY20.

Adani Green and Abbott India have surged 295 percent and 108 percent, respectively in the previous financial year as compared to a 24 percent fall in BSE Sensex and 26 percent decline in NSE Nifty.

Only around 65 stocks in the entire BSE500 universe have given positive returns in FY20.

Shares of Adani Green Energy have rallied from around Rs 35 in March 2019 to Rs 153 currently. It was the highest performer in the BSE500 index as well as among other sister companies in Adani Group. This renewable energy company has slipped only 8 percent in the last 1 month as compared to a sharp 26 percent fall in the benchmarks.

Rating agency India Ratings expects the company’s plant load factor (PLF) to improve for the solar portfolio, aided by an increase in electricity demand. The operating performance of wind assets is likely to improve too, the agency said, as newly-added capacities stabilise.

Meanwhile, Abbott India share price has risen to Rs 15,213 from Rs 7,355 a year ago. This has pushed the valuation multiple for the stock to 55 times compared with an industry average of 28.20. In the last 1 month also the stock has outperformed benchmarks, falling only half a percent.

Abbott India is the fastest-growing listed pharma MNC that has outperformed the industry on a consistent basis in women’s health, GI, metabolic, pain, central nervous system (CNS) and vaccines, said ICICI Securities in a recent note.