These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results
Updated : August 20, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Brokerages have downgraded a number of companies on missing Street expectations in Q1.
According to Motilal Oswal, Nifty EPS was cut by 4 percent in the first quarter itself.
Among stocks, the brokerage's top upgrades include Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Zee.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more