These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:39 PM IST
Elara Securities has downgraded Nifty50 EPS for FY20 to 582 (4.3 percent) from the past quarter, primarily led by auto, energy and IT.
Among Nifty 50 stocks, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, and Indusind bank had the most upward FY20 earnings revisions.
Among BSE-100 stocks, 28 stocks saw consistent downward FY20 earnings revision in the last four quarters.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more