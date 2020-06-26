These six stocks doubled investor wealth in just a month

The benchmark indices have rebounded in the last 1 month after a massive sell-off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Sensex and Nifty have risen over 14 percent in the last month.

In the BSE500 index as well over 470 stocks have given positive returns while six have doubled investor wealth in the last month.

Future Consumer, Magma Fincorp, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, IDBI, and Indiabulls Housing have risen between 100-135 percent during this period.

Other gainers included IFCI, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Future Retail, Dish TV, and Vodafone Idea, which were up over 90 percent each in the last 1 month.

In a recent note, Edelweiss Securities had noted that the recent rally has added more breadth in the broader markets and it has been centered on better quality stocks leading recoveries from the bottom, across and irrespective of market caps.

"Our analysis indicates almost 70 percent of the top 350 Indian stocks are back to one year forward valuations that are within a 10-15 percent range of or higher than January valuations. In our view, the valuation trade is behind us, it is again time to focus on business models, post-COVID-19 prospects, and competitive landscapes, the note stated.

However, IIFL Securities has cautioned against this ongoing optimism in the indices. It has advised equity investors with significant risk appetite to look to invest in the stocks that are key beneficiaries of rural growth.

The brokerage recommended investors to select high-quality stocks from retail, chemical, consumer staple, and the pharma space as they may remain resilient during periods of volatility.