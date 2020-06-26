  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

These six stocks doubled investor wealth in just a month

Updated : June 26, 2020 01:39 PM IST

In the BSE500 index as well over 470 stocks have given positive returns while 6 have doubled investor wealth in the last 1 month.
Other gainers included IFCI, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Future Retail, Dish TV, and Vodafone Idea
M&M Financials Services fell over 86 percent in 1 month
These six stocks doubled investor wealth in just a month

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher, over 1%; Infosys, HDFC Bank contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher, over 1%; Infosys, HDFC Bank contribute gains

EPF rate likely to be cut to 8.1% for FY20; EPFO board to meet soon

EPF rate likely to be cut to 8.1% for FY20; EPFO board to meet soon

IRCTC shares fall over 5% as it sees hit on revenues, profitability in Q1

IRCTC shares fall over 5% as it sees hit on revenues, profitability in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement