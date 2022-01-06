These firms with newly-listed stocks to face anchor investor test in January

At least 12 companies that were listed in December 2021 will have to face the anchor investor test in January after the regulator lock-in on sale of shares allotted to buyers ends.

Newly-listed stocks such as RateGain Travel, Star Health, Data Patterns and MapmyIndia will be under the spotlight once the regulatory leash (30 days from the date of allotment) on selling for anchor investors loosens from January 7.

Two of these 12 firms – Star Health and Tega Industries Ltd -- backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised around Rs 16,800 crore through public offers in December.

Anchor investors are the large institutions roped in to initiate demand ahead of an initial public offering (IPO). The shares allotted to these investors are locked in for 30 days from the date of being listed, and whenever the regulatory leash loosens, these stocks face volatility.

As per brokerage house Edelweiss, the stocks witness selling pressure over a five-day period after the lock-in period ends. The brokerage house also highlighted an indicative data point that 76 percent of the 41 issuance from January to October last year experienced selling pressure on expiry of anchor lock-in. In addition to this, 61 percent of the issuance declined the day after and over the five-day period.

Almost 70 percent of the firms that were listed in November last year saw declines of nearly 7 percent over a five-day period since the lock-in period expired last year in December.