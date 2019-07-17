These bets by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have fallen up to 80% this year

Indian markets have been volatile in 2019 with the benchmark indices swinging gains and losses as markets remain exposed to the slowdown in the economy, concerns around liquidity woes for NBFCs and a slowdown in consumption on the domestic front.

While fundamentally strong stocks have hit an all-time high, ones with a weak structure and poor earnings have fallen to their record low levels during the year.

Even market guru Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost wealth in this volatile market. Some stocks in his portfolio have given negative returns up to 80 percent for the year. These stocks include DHFL, DB Realty, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Edelweiss Financial Services and Delta Corp, among others.

DHFL has been Jhunjhunwala’s worst-hit portfolio stock, down 79 percent for 2019 and 91 percent for the last one year. The stock had been at the centre of the ongoing NBFC crisis. The company reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter and said that its financial situation was so grim that it might not survive.

Another major loser in his portfolio was Mandhana Retail Ventures, which declined 67 percent in 2019 and 80 percent in the last one year. Jhunjhunwala bought 12.7 percent shares of the company in 2016.

DB Realty was another thorn in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. The realty stock fell 65 percent in 2019 and 70 percent in the last one year. He owns a 2 percent stake in the company as of March 2019. As the cash crunch continues, along with a series of disruptions like GST and RERA, realty sector has been under immense pressure with most developers unable to complete projects. For Q4, the company reported a net loss of Rs 88.25 crore as against a net loss of Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

Edelweiss Financial Services has lost over 48 percent in 2019. Jhunjhunwlaa owns 1.07 percent of the NFBC as of March 2019. The company has a debt obligation over Rs 6,000 crore and plans to offload part stake in its wealth business to clear the same. Rating agency Icra also downgraded the long-term non-convertible debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services from "AA" to "AA-" on increased vulnerability in its wholesale lending book and risks of rising in stressed exposures.

Delta Corp, another stock from the Jhunjhunwala portfolio, also slid 36 percent in 2019. The market expert owns 7.38 percent stake in the firm. In Q1, its profit grew 2.7 percent to Rs 42 crore and operating profit increased 1.5 percent to Rs 67.7 crore compared to the same period last year.

Jubilant Life Sciences, Prakash Industries and Bilcare also fell around 34 percent each in 2019. Among other losers in the portfolio, Escorts tumbled 24 percent, VIP Industries lost 20 percent, Agro Tech Foods slumped 18 percent, Crisil shed 13.5 percent, and Lupin slipped 7 percent in this year.