#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Economy

These bets by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have fallen up to 80% this year

Updated : July 17, 2019 02:38 PM IST

Some stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio have given negative returns up to 80 percent for the year.
Major losers include DHFL, DB Realty, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Edelweiss Financial Services and Delta Corp.
These bets by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have fallen up to 80% this year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wipro June-quarter profit rises 13%

Wipro June-quarter profit rises 13%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally higher, Nifty holds 11,650; Yes Bank falls 5% ahead of Q1 earnings

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally higher, Nifty holds 11,650; Yes Bank falls 5% ahead of Q1 earnings

Dhanlaxmi Bank expects minimum recovery of Rs 40-50 crore in Q2, says CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank expects minimum recovery of Rs 40-50 crore in Q2, says CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV