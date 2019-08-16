These 9 stocks have destroyed over 85% of investor wealth in last 1 year
Updated : August 16, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Some stocks in the index have seen far more erratic erosion in their value than others during the period due on loan defaults and rating downgrades.
While the 30-stock Sensex fell 1.4 percent in the last one year, Nifty shed 3.8 during the same period.
In the NSE500 index, 370 of 500 stocks have delivered negative returns for the last 1 year.
