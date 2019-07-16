These 10 NBFC stocks gave 30-120% returns in one year despite liquidity crisis
Updated : July 16, 2019 01:17 PM IST
BSE Finance and Nifty Fin Services have outperformed benchmarks, gaining 10 percent and 19 percent, respectively during the period.
In the BSE Finance index, of 113 stocks, 48 gave positive returns with Capri Global Capital gaining the most.
In the Nifty Fin Services index, Power Finance Corporation was the top gainer, up 84 percent.
