These 10 midcap stocks have given 2,000-9,000% returns in last 10 years
Updated : July 11, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Among the 80 stocks in the BSE Midcap index, 64 have given positive returns in the last 10 years, while only 16 stocks fell in that period.
Though the BSE Midcap index has fallen over 7.6 percent in the last one year, the index has gained over 200 percent in 10 years.
Eleven of those 64 stocks have risen above 2000 percent in 10 years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more