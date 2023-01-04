Themis Medicare launches menopausal symptoms treatment drug

Lenzetto delivers therapeutic doses of estradiol to the skin, using a metering pump containing 1.53 mg/spray estradiol hemihydrate.

Themis Medicare Ltd has announced the launch of a novel transdermal estradiol spray Lenzetto in the Indian market for treatment of menopausal symptoms. Lenzetto has a clinical experience in 40 countries and is approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and European Medical Agency (EMA), the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

The drug is manufactured in Europe by Gedeon Richter, the global innovators in women’s health, the Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceuticals major said.

Lenzetto is a novel transdermal estradiol with metered dose transdermal spray (MDTS) technology and delivers therapeutic doses of estradiol to the skin, using a metering pump containing 1.53 mg/spray estradiol hemihydrate.

Transdermal delivery of estrogen is established in clinical practice and ensures sufficient serum estradiol levels to alleviate menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats at lower overall estradiol exposure while avoiding some of the consequences of high hepatic exposure and first-pass metabolism.

The company stated that clinical studies have shown that estradiol delivered in Lenzetto 1.53 mg/spray transdermal spray formulation is absorbed through the skin and provides steady serum concentrations throughout 24 hours for the treatment of menopausal symptoms in peri-menopausal and post-menopausal women.

"Given the fact that Gynecologists currently have limited treatment options for menopausal women, Lenzetto appears to offer a much needed therapeutic option to Gynecologists for treating Menopausal symptoms in women with immense clinical benefit and convenience," Sachin Patel, Managing Director and CEO of Themis Medicare, said.