The worst of the rural inflation is now behind us, says Max Life CIO Mihir Vora

The rural economy is likely to turn around in anticipation that the worst of the rural inflation is behind, and trade should incrementally be better and some amount of income generation and pricing power should come back.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mihir Vora, Director and CIO of Max Life Insurance expressed optimism about the state of rural inflation in India, stating that he believes the worst of it is behind us.

Vora also commented on the FMCG and rural space in the Indian economy, stating that these areas need to be closely watched. Despite valuations not being very expensive, he believes that there are still risks that need to be considered.

He said, “FMCG and rural space, the lower end segments are something to watch out for; valuations are not that expensive, the stocks have underperformed in this broad basket. However, may see some underperformance on the urban consumer discretionary side.”

One area where Vora expressed great confidence is in the growth potential of India's domestic economy. He believes that India will grow better than the rest of the world, which is great news for the country's economic prospects. This growth is largely due to the strong performance of India's domestic economy, which is being fueled by robust consumption.

Consumption, according to Vora, continues to be the bedrock of India's economy. However, he noted that the private sector's capital expenditures and real estate investments are yet to pick up in a big way. This suggests that there is still room for growth in these areas, which could further boost India's economic prospects.

