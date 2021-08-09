The undercurrent is bullish, but market needs consolidation

It’s the start of a new week and the global cues are slightly mixed. There are some important trends to note as we start trade today: 1) The US data is very strong with the non-farm payroll number confirming that the economy is seeing a solid growth. In fact, it is so strong that some experts now believe that it may actually be close to peak earnings and hence, while the market might be at a new record, the incremental gains may not be great and 2) There is a clear flight of money from emerging markets back to the US as evident with fund outflows from emerging markets like India and the strength in the US Dollar Index which is threatening to break 93 on the upside after almost breaking 90 earlier this year.

Another thing to track in Asia has been the Delta variant which has started to spread havoc in some countries and forced more restrictions. Since India was the first to face the wrath of this variant and has already seen the worst impact, our market has been relatively unfazed by this threat of late. In fact, big states like Maharashtra are gradually relaxing restrictions which is good news for the economy and market.

Then there is the earnings season. Without a doubt, this has been one of the strongest earnings seasons despite the fact that India went through its worst phase due to the second wave of the pandemic. There have been more upgrades than downgrades and the earnings beats have been more secular in nature with the digital companies leading the way.

So how do we approach the market now? Well, for starters, this is a strong bull market and in bull markets, you make money by buying the dips and plunges. Those who bought the last dip to 15,500 would tell you the same. However, it is a fact that the last surge has been very strong and perhaps market does need some consolidation.

On the Nifty, any dip or consolidation towards the previous resistance of 16,000 may get bought while on Bank Nifty, that number would be around 35,200. The midcaps and smallcaps which have gone through a parabolic move may rest for a bit or even correct if the index does see a correction.