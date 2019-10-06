The short-term rally after FM Sitharaman’s announcements has quickly abated

Indian markets witnessed their biggest rally in a decade on September 20 after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's historic announcement of reduction in corporate tax rates which charged the bulls. Nifty rallied nearly 1,000 points while the Nifty Bank and the broader markets too participated in the bull run.

A mere two weeks later Nifty has given up half of what it put on, Nifty Bank is down three quarters, the midcaps have given up more than 85 percent, and the smallcap index is below pre-announcement level.

Slowdown deepens with latest data

The slowdown in the economy is only getting validated by the recent PMI data for both services and manufacturing industries and the sharp cut in growth estimates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October policy meet has soured the sentiment on the street.

Both the services and manufacturing data for the month of September shows contraction, IHS Markit India Services Business activity slipped below 50 for first time since February 2018 coming at 48.7 while the manufacturing PMI came in at 51.4 in September — almost unchanged from August at 51.3 — posting its joint-lowest reading since May 2018. A mark below 50 indicates contraction.

Additionally, the RBI slashed FY20 growth target to 6.1 percent against 6.9 percent earlier. At the start of the year the RBI's growth projection was 7.4 percent. These data points come in the backdrop of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth plunging to a six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter.

Fiscal slippage concerns have been accentuated after the corporate tax rate cuts as well as the recent goods and services tax (GST) collections being the lowest this fiscal.

MSCI India narrows gap with MSCI EM

Corporate tax rate cut provided a much needed booster shot for India as MSCI India narrowed its gap with MSCI Emerging Markets in 2019 though it is still lagging the EM index on year-to-date basis.

Global markets in a tizzy

Global markets have been in a tizzy and are trading down between 2 percent to 5 percent though Nifty is off highs but still sitting with a 4.4 percent gain since September 19.

A formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump added to negative sentiment to an already jittery global markets staring at the possibility of a recession. Before any resolution on the US-China trade talks this month, the US went ahead and levied tariff on the European Union (EU) exports souring the sentiment further.

Divergent moves in Nifty constituents

The Nifty is up more than 4 percent in the period from September 19 to date but plenty of frontline Nifty stocks have underperformed the index by 10 percent or more in the same period.

Index has stayed afloat as heavyweights like RIL, L&T, and ITC have clocked gains of near 10 percent during this period. Also, money continues to move to quality stocks like Bajaj twins and Asian paints even at lofty valuations. BPCL gains have come after reports of government mulling to privatise the company by selling its stake to a global player which could lead to re-rating in the sector.

Select winners in broader markets although many stocks slam dunked

Reports of the government’s divestment in PSUs have fired up stocks in broader markets like Concor and HPCL. Select auto players like Ashok Leyland and Escorts too have bounced back, while NMDC is higher on the hopes of captive mines getting renewed.

The pain in the broader markets though is palpable with stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance, IBVENTURES, and Edelweiss which gained more than 10 percent in the 2 days after the finance minister's announcements but then corrected 30 to 40 percent from their recent top and are now much lower than on September 19.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) made its eagerly awaited India debut on October 4, 2019 in Mumbai and sticking with the NBA hype, many stocks from the broader markets have been ‘slam dunked’ by the bears with several of them down more than 10 percent from before the FM's announcements.