The short-term rally after FM Sitharaman’s announcements has quickly abated
Updated : October 06, 2019 08:47 PM IST
A mere two weeks after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, Nifty has given up half of what it put on, Nifty Bank is down three quarters, the midcaps have given up more than 85 percent, and the smallcap index is below pre-announcement level.
The slowdown in the economy is only getting validated by the recent PMI data for both services and manufacturing industries and the sharp cut in growth estimates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October policy meet has soured the sentiment on the street.
Fiscal slippage concerns have been accentuated after the corporate tax rate cuts as well as the recent goods and services tax (GST) collections being the lowest this fiscal.
