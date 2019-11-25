#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
The next multibagger opportunity — space

Updated : November 25, 2019 12:16 PM IST

One of my primary investment theses is based on the learning that human beings never accept defeat, not even from Mother Nature.
For a change, given the advances already made by ISRO in space technology, India could be at a significant advantageous position in negotiating Space Rights and Right of Way in outer space, with global community.
Space technology is still not as popular yet with common investors, as it is mostly in State's domain. I shall be looking at this space keenly for "multibagger" opportunities.
The next multibagger opportunity — space
India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

