  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Here are the key stocks that moved the most today
Global stocks creep higher on US stimulus hopes, yuan sinks
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.35 against US dollar
Home Market
Market

The Lottery Effect — Why investors get attracted to beaten down stocks?

Updated : October 13, 2020 10:39 PM IST

That is explained by the frequent news flow and event around the stock which creates an environment where the stock is highly discussed in chat groups, various Warren Buffett quotes and examples are cited.
The Lottery Effect — Why investors get attracted to beaten down stocks?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

Nifty can drop 1,000 points if key 11,825 support broken: Kedianomics

Nifty can drop 1,000 points if key 11,825 support broken: Kedianomics

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement