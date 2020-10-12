  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

The Lottery Effect — Why investors get attracted to beaten down stocks?

Updated : October 12, 2020 04:42 PM IST

That is explained by the frequent news flow and event around the stock which creates an environment where the stock is highly discussed in chat groups, various Warren Buffett quotes and examples are cited.
The Lottery Effect — Why investors get attracted to beaten down stocks?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement