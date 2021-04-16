The big, easy buy story in Asia looks over, says HSBC; remains underweight on India Updated : April 16, 2021 01:31 PM IST HSBC is 'overweight' on Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia and neutral on Mainland China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia and Korea The brokerage further observed that substantial US stimulus is likely to create an overheating threat to emerging markets (EM) equities. As regards India, the brokerage said that rapidly rising Covid cases pose a challenge to the overall economic growth. Published : April 16, 2021 01:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply