The big, easy buy story in Asia looks over, says HSBC; remains underweight on India

Updated : April 16, 2021 01:31 PM IST

HSBC is 'overweight' on Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia and neutral on Mainland China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia and Korea
The brokerage further observed that substantial US stimulus is likely to create an overheating threat to emerging markets (EM) equities.
As regards India, the brokerage said that rapidly rising Covid cases pose a challenge to the overall economic growth.
Published : April 16, 2021 01:31 PM IST

