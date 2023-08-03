Texmaco Rail looks to launch up to Rs 500 crore QIP by September: Exclusive

In a strategic move aimed at financing expansion and growth initiatives, the company is gearing up to launch a QIP issue with an anticipated value of Rs 400-450 crore by the end of September.

Texmaco Rail, a leading player in the railway infrastructure sector, has set its sights on a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to bolster its capital reserves. In a strategic move aimed at financing expansion and growth initiatives, the company is gearing up to launch a QIP issue with an anticipated value of Rs 400-450 crore by the end of September.

Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) is a popular method employed by companies to raise capital by issuing shares to qualified institutional buyers. This mechanism allows established companies to leverage the institutional investor base to secure necessary funds for various corporate purposes.

The funds raised through this QIP endeavour are earmarked to be infused directly into Texmaco Rail, providing the financial impetus required to execute its ambitious plans.

Texmaco Rail's promoter and promoter group collectively hold a substantial 59 percent stake in the company.

The company's stock performance has recently been nothing short of spectacular. Over the past three months, Texmaco Rail's stock has doubled in value. Furthermore, in the last month alone, the stock price has surged by an impressive 45 percent.

This strategic move is expected to not only infuse fresh capital into the company but also shape Texmaco Rail's expansion plans and future growth potential.