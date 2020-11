Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on December 21. Based on its market value Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 11 per cent in after-hours trading.

Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year.