Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

Tesla to seek investor approval for 3-for-1 stock split

Tesla to seek investor approval for 3-for-1 stock split

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc has proposed a stock split at a three-to-one ratio in the form of a stock dividend.

Tesla to seek investor approval for 3-for-1 stock split
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Friday proposed a stock split at a three-to-one ratio in the form of a stock dividend, according to a regulatory filing.
The proposal will be put to vote on August 4 and if approved, it would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020.
Tesla will also ask shareholders to vote to reduce its board of directors' terms to two years from three. If approved, directors' terms would be staggered over two years.
Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, too, have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.
While stock splits make shares of a company cheaper for its employees and investors, some brokerages already allow customers to buy fractions of individual shares, which makes the benefit of stock splits less exaggerated than in the past.
Tags
Next Article

10 most common stock market terms for would-be investors

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More