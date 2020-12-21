Business Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut, pulling back from record levels Updated : December 21, 2020 09:54 PM IST The company, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, becomes the most valuable ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark. Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 led index-tracking funds to buy $90.3 billion of shares by the end of Friday's session. California-based Tesla's stock surge has put its market value at about $630 billion, making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed US company. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.