Tesla shares get more affordable for retail investors as stock split kicks in

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Tesla shares stock split: A stock split leads to increased investor attention, as it makes shares more affordable for smaller investors. Here's what the stock split of Elon Musk

Tesla shares just became more affordable. Investors in Tesla — an electric vehicle maker led by the world's richest person Elon Musk — got two additional shares for each share held in the company on Thursday, as the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis.

In other words, the share price came down just below $300 apiece from $900 apiece.

Earlier this month, the company's board gave nod to the three-for-one stock split for Tesla shares, in the form of a stock dividend, with a record date of August 17 — which means investors holding the stock till the date were eligible to receive the two additional shares for each held.

Why the stock split?

The move, according to Tesla, is aimed at making the stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.

Tesla shares have risen about 25 percent since its announcement in June. Simply put,

What does a stock split really do?

A stock split doesn't change much for a listed company, except it brings the market price of shares more within reach for smaller investors. At the very least, a stock-split leads to increased investor attention.

Learn more about what a stock split really is) A stock split basically means that more retail investors will be able to afford the shares.. However, these investors are minuscule compared with institutional investors. (

Tesla's last stock split, on a five-for-one basis, was in August 2020.

With the latest move, Tesla joins tech giants that have gone for a stock split this year. Google parent Alphabet, for instance, split its shares in the 20:1 ratio in February 2022. A month later came Amazon’s 20:1 stock split.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to remain the world's richest man with an estimated net worth of $263.4 billion.