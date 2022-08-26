Tesla shares get more affordable for retail investors as stock split kicks in

Mini
Tesla shares stock split: A stock split leads to increased investor attention, as it makes shares more affordable for smaller investors. Here's what the stock split of Elon Musk
A stock split doesn't change much for a listed company, except it brings the market price of shares more within reach for smaller investors. At the very least, a stock-split leads to increased investor attention.
With the latest move, Tesla joins tech giants that have gone for a stock split this year. Google parent Alphabet, for instance, split its shares in the 20:1 ratio in February 2022. A month later came Amazon’s 20:1 stock split.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to remain the world's richest man with an estimated net worth of $263.4 billion.