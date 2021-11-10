Tesla loses $200 billion in market valuation, Musk loses $50 billion in two days as shares plunge

Shares of Tesla continued to slide for the second day in a row, dropping 12 percent on Tuesday amid a host of negative news and the electric car maker lost about $200 billion in market valuation.

The drop comes on the heels of a nearly 5 percent fall on Monday, which nearly erased the gains Tesla had witnessed after its market value exceeded $1 trillion in end-October.

Since Friday, Tesla has lost about $200 billion in market valuation, though it still remained a little over $1 trillion threshold at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Tesla boss Elon Musk lost $50 billion in two days following the share plunge, Bloomberg reported. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, this is the biggest one-day fall since Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $36 billion after his divorce with MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

The slump in fortune narrowed the gulf between Musk and Bezos as the world’s richest person to $83 billion. Despite the drop, Musk’s fortune is still up 70 percent this year, the report said.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares rose more than 47 percent in 2021 and more than doubled from one year ago on improved automotive margins and a big order from rental-car company Hertz Global Holdings.

However, investors dumped the high-flying stock following a host of adverse headlines including a possible stake sale by Musk.

On Saturday, Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking his voters if he should offload 10 percent stake in the electric vehicle company. About 58 percent of the respondents voted for a share sale. Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

“The stock is extremely overvalued from a long-term perspective, and investors are struggling with the valuation,” Matt Portillo, analyst with Tudor Pickering, told Bloomberg, adding the poll gave investors “an excuse to pull back a bit.”

Reports suggested Musk faced a potentially tax bill of nearly $15 billion on his windfall from exercising his options and share sale, which were worth $26.6 billion as of Monday's close.

News of Musk’s brother Kimbal and other board members like Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis and Antonio Gracias offloading share in the company also trickled in since October 28.

Another report by Business Insider said investor Michael Burry had tweeted that Musk was interested in selling stocks to cover his personal debts. Burry did not respond to Bloomberg's messages, while his tweet no longer appeared on his Twitter account.

Tuesday’s 12 percent fall in share price was the biggest daily percentage drop since September 2020. Tesla shares closed at $1,023.50 on Tuesday. The company shed $138 billion in market capitalisation in a single day, in addition to nearly $60 billion on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s rival and upstart automaker Rivian Automotive is set to raise roughly $10 billion through an initial public offering on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive is backed by Amazon, Ford Motor and Cox Automotive. Investors believe Rivian is the next big player in electric car industry which is now dominated by Tesla.