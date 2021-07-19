Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Tencent to buy British video game company Sumo in $1.3 bn deal

    Tencent to buy British video game company Sumo in $1.3 bn deal

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will buy video game company Sumo Group in a deal that values the British firm at 919 million pounds (USD 1.27 billion), the companies said on Monday.

    Tencent to buy British video game company Sumo in $1.3 bn deal
    Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will buy video game company Sumo Group in a deal that values the British firm at 919 million pounds (USD 1.27 billion), the companies said on Monday.
    Sumo's shareholders will get 513 pence in cash per share, Tencent said. The offer is at 43 percent premium to Sumo's last closing price of 358 pence. The share has risen multifold since its listing on LSE's junior market AIM in 2017 at 100 pence.
    Tencent has an 8.75 percent stake and is the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, which has 14 studios in five countries with more than 1,200 employees.
    "The Board of Sumo firmly believes the business will benefit from Tencent's broad video-gaming eco-system, proven industry expertise and its strategic resources," Sumo's non-executive chairman Ian Livingstone said.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Sona Comstar partners with Israel’s IRP Nexus Group to develop magnet-less electric motor

    Next Article

    June retail sales half of what they were 2 years back

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL455.85 7.85 1.75
    Divis Labs4,812.40 54.80 1.15
    UPL844.00 6.45 0.77
    NTPC120.00 0.90 0.76
    TATA Cons. Prod765.40 2.40 0.31
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC119.90 0.80 0.67
    UltraTechCement7,350.25 18.85 0.26
    Nestle17,696.90 46.80 0.27
    Power Grid Corp234.05 0.25 0.11
    Larsen1,620.20 1.10 0.07
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL455.85 7.85 1.75
    Divis Labs4,812.40 54.80 1.15
    UPL844.00 6.45 0.77
    NTPC120.00 0.90 0.76
    TATA Cons. Prod765.40 2.40 0.31
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.00 0.90 0.76
    UltraTechCement7,358.00 26.60 0.36
    Nestle17,696.90 46.80 0.27
    Power Grid Corp234.30 0.50 0.21
    Larsen1,620.10 1.00 0.06

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.80750.24750.33
    Euro-Rupee88.10500.03300.04
    Pound-Rupee102.6850-0.0620-0.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68060.00330.49
    View More