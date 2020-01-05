Ten key factors that will keep traders busy

The Indian market ended marginally lower for the second consecutive week that ended on January 3 on the back of year-end selling by foreign investors, and profit-booking by domestic investors on the back of escalating tension in the Middle East.

The Nifty inched closer to its record high level of 12,293.90, but in Friday's trading session, investors remained cautious and booked profits after a senior Iranian military official was killed by a US airstrike.

For the week, the Sensex declined 110.53 points at 41,464.61, while the Nifty fell 19 points to end at 12,226.7.

"The upside strength of the Nifty is still intact, there is the possibility of an attempt by a new all-time high formation by the next week (above 12,293), but the Nifty could encounter hurdles at 12,350-400 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.

The BSE small-cap index rose 3.26 percent, and BSE mid-cap index added 1.24 percent in the past week.

"The strategy should be to buy strong companies in the commodities and financials space at major supports. Technically, 12,200/12,100 would be supports for the Nifty, whereas 12,270 and 12,350 levels would be hurdles in the coming week," said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Here are 10 key things that will keep traders busy this week:

Earnings

Companies will start declaring their Q3FY20 numbers (October-December quarter) from next week.

Infosys

The company's board meeting will be held at the registered office on January 9 and 10 to consider to the audited consolidated financial results as per Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and nine months that ended on December 31, 2019.

The IT firm will also consider its audited standalone financial results as per IndAS and audited consolidated condensed financial statements of its subsidiaries as per IFRS for the quarter and nine months that ended on December 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher is expecting a moderation in revenue growth due to tepid growth in BFS, retail and manufacturing verticals with higher furloughs and client-specific challenges for few IT companies.

It expects Infosys to raise its guidance to 9.5-10.5 percent from (9-10 percent YoY) for FY20E and margin to expand by 86 bps QoQ due to benefits of rupee depreciation and cost-efficiency measures.

It also expects constant currency revenue growth of 1.2 percent and cross-currency tailwinds of 30 bps.

Rising gold prices

Gold prices climbed to a four-month peak, racing past the key rate of $1,550 an ounce level due to geo-political tensions, and a weak dollar.

"Adding to the geo-political tensions, North Korea has given up hopes on lifting its sanctions anytime soon as it looks to find a way to survive under crushing economic sanctions, while building an even stronger nuclear powerhouse," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

"We expect the trend to be positive and with the sharply weakening rupee, gold may rally even higher. Gold price may not stop here, if geo-political risk escalates," he added.

Weak rupee

The rupee remained under pressure in the past week on the back of a spike in crude oil prices after Iran's top general was killed in US airstrikes in Baghdad.

The rupee shed 45 paise to end at 71.80 on January 3 against its December 27 closing of 71.35.

"The Geopolitical tension in the Middle East may rise further. This may keep crude oil prices higher in the short term at least. This may lead to some panic dollar demand from importers. Markets are also awaiting further details regarding the trade deal between the US and China. Hence the rupee may remain under pressure, and it may weaken till 72-72.20 in the short term," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Higher oil prices

Oil prices surged as much as $3 a barrel on Friday after the US killing of Iran's top military commander in an airstrike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Tehran.

After the easing of tensions between the US and China, and output cuts undertaken by OPEC and its allies, crude oil prices were already on a rally. Now, coupled with the US airstrike, the price of Brent has the potential to increase and cross the $70/bbl mark in the coming few days, depending on the retaliation planned by the Iran government and the longevity of the feud is continued by both the countries, said CARE ratings.

FII and DII Flow

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive week. They bought a net of Rs 497.32 crore worth of shares during the week.

On a monthly basis, FIIs remained buyers for the third straight month in December, but at amounts that were lesser than the previous two months. They net bought nearly Rs 700 crore worth of shares in December.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) broke the two weeks selling streak as they bought Rs 29.6 crore of equities during last week.

Technical Outlook

Nifty has been consolidating between 12,118 and 12,293 zones since the last twelve trading sessions, and now a decisive range breakout with follow up action could drive the fresh leg of the rally, said experts.

A small negative candle was formed this week with a lower shadow (according to weekly time frame chart). This pattern signals a broader range movement in the Nifty around 11,290-11,120 levels.

"Overall, the trend continues to remain up, and we continue to maintain our bullish stance and our target of 12,400-12,450 zone. In the near term, support is placed at 12,200 zone. Broadly we expect mid and small caps to outperform going ahead and metal space will continue to shine," said Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Ventures.

F&O cues

Options data suggests a wider trading range for Nifty between 12,000 to 12,500 zones. Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 12,000 followed by 11500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike. We have seen Put writing in 12,000 and 12,200 strike, while Call writing is seen at 12,400 then 12,200 strike.

On Friday, India VIX moved up by 10.49 percent at 12.69 levels. One has to look at volatility index if it bottoms out and surpasses above 12-13 zones, in that scenario wider swing may be seen in the market.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for the coming week: