Telecom stocks gain on tariff hikes; Bharti Airtel, RIL hits 52-week high, Vodafone up 23%

Updated : December 02, 2019 09:59 AM IST

Shares of telecom companies rose on Monday after the telcos raised tariffs for prepaid subscribers by effectively up to 40 percent.
Bharti Airtel rose as much as 10 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 485.75 per share.
Reliance Industries also hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,614, up 4 percent, while Vodafone Idea surged 2.5 percent to Rs 8.44.
